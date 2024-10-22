SAD to unveil a framework on politics, other issues soon

Students Against Discrimination (SAD) would soon unveil a framework on how politics would work in Bangladesh. The platform’s framework will also cover issues such as banning Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), resignation of the president and formulating a new constitution.

Abdul Hannan Masud, a coordinator of SAD, made the announcement at a press briefing at Shahbagh police station premises Monday evening.

He said the revolution has not yet finished, the revolution will be completed by formulation of a new constitution scrapping the existing one.