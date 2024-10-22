SAD to unveil a framework on politics, other issues soon
Students Against Discrimination (SAD) would soon unveil a framework on how politics would work in Bangladesh. The platform’s framework will also cover issues such as banning Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), resignation of the president and formulating a new constitution.
Abdul Hannan Masud, a coordinator of SAD, made the announcement at a press briefing at Shahbagh police station premises Monday evening.
He said the revolution has not yet finished, the revolution will be completed by formulation of a new constitution scrapping the existing one.
“We want an end to Mujibism in politics. Every one of those who enabled Awami League’s fascism will have to be brought under trial. The 14-party must immediately be banned,” Masud added.
The press briefing was held to inform a case filed Monday with the Shahbagh police station.
On 15 July, Awami League’s student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, attacked protesters on Dhaka University campus. A total of 391 including the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina were named in the lawsuit. Some 800-1000 unnamed people were also accused in the case.
Mahin Sarker, another coordinator of the platform, made the complaint.
The other accused includes AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, former information and broadcasting minister Mohammad A Arafat, BCL president Saddam Hussein, general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, DU unit BCL president Mazharul Kabir Shayon and general secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat.
BCL presidents and general secretaries of 18 residential hall units of Dhaka University were also named in the cases.
Mohammad Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station, told Prothom Alo last night that the complaint that has been received has many names. The complaint would be registered as a case after investigation.
Speaking at the press conference, Mahin Sarker urged all the victims to go to their nearby police stations with documents and file cases against the attackers.
Abdul Kader, another coordinator of the platform, asked the interim government to immediately ban BCL since it created a reign of terror at DU residential halls. Anyone who dared to express dissent would be handed over to police after torture at “Guest Room-Gono Room”.
The SAD has started a process to file cases over the attacks on student protest and it will continue across the country. Cases will be filed against BCL cadres from colleges and universities in district and upazila levels, the platform leaders said.
Meanwhile, SAD organised a torch procession on DU campus following the press briefing demanding ban on Chhatra League politics.
Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of SAD, spoke at a brief rally after the procession.
He said whether Bangladesh Chhatra League could exist had been determined on 15 July. Chhatra League and Awami League were buried on 5 August. Fascism would never be rehabilitated in this country.