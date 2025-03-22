Police preserve right to use force if Awami League takes to streets: NCP

National Citizen Party (NCP) on Saturday said the Awami League is clearly an anti-state force and agent of India, and if they take to streets they would do so to destabilise the country, and in that case police will have the right to use force on them.

NCP’s reform coordination committee coordinator and joint convener Sarwar Tushar said this in reply to queries from journalists at a press conference at the party’s head office in Dhaka on Saturday.