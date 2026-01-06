BNP candidates in Chattogram's 16 seats: 15 out of 17 are millionaires
BNP has nominated 17 candidates for 16 constituencies in Chattogram city and district for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. Among them, Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury has the most immovable property. The value of his immovable assets stands at Tk 358 crore 98 lakh 58 thousand 632 (Tk 3,589,858,632). The current market value of these assets is Tk 430 crore 78 lakh 30 thousand (Tk 4,307,830,000). Former BNP joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury is contesting the election from the Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) constituency.
Although Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury leads in terms of immovable assets, the highest annual income belongs to Jasim Uddin Ahmed of the Chattogram-14 constituency. His annual income is Tk 2 crore 55 lakh 47 thousand 166 (Tk 25,547,166). He also has the highest amount of cash in hand among the candidates, amounting to Tk 15 crore 1 lakh 62 thousand 759 (Tk 150,162,759).
In the affidavits submitted with their nomination papers, all BNP candidates have disclosed information about their income and assets. An analysis of the affidavits of the party’s 17 candidates shows that 15 of them have listed “business” as their profession. Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin has mentioned the legal profession, while Mostafa Kamal Pasha has stated fisheries farming and social work as his occupations. In terms of wealth, all except two, Hummam Quader Chowdhury and Nazmul Mostafa Amin, are more than millionaires.
BNP candidates in Chattogram
The BNP candidate in Chattogram-1 (Mirsharai) is Nurul Amin; Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari), Sarwar Alamgir; Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), Mostafa Kamal Pasha; Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda), Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury; Chattogram-5 (Hathazari), Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin; Chattogram-6 (Raozan), Golam Akbar Khandaker and Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury (BNP has nominated two candidates in this constituency); Chattogram-7 (Rangunia), Hummam Quader Chowdhury; Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon–Boalkhali), Ershad Ullah; Chattogram-9 (Kotwali–Bakalia), Mohammad Abu Sufian; Chattogram-10 (Halishahar–Double Mooring), Sayeed Al Noman; Chattogram-11 (Bandar–Patenga), Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury; Chattogram-12 (Patiya), Mohammad Enamul Haque; Chattogram-13 (Anwara), Sarwar Jamal Nizam; Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish–part of Satkania), Jasim Uddin Ahmed; Chattogram-15 (Satkania–Lohagara), Nazmul Mostafa Amin; and Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali), Mishkatul Islam Chowdhury. The nominations of all of them have been declared valid.
Income and cash holdings
A review of the affidavit information shows that among the 17 candidates, after Jasim Uddin Ahmed, the second-highest annual income belongs to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, whose yearly income is Tk 1 crore 59 lakh 424 (Tk 15,904,24). Another candidate earns more than Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million) a year: Sayeed Al Noman, with an annual income of Tk 1 crore 2 lakh 81 thousand 350 (Tk 10,281,350).
Two candidates earn more than Tk 50 lakh (Tk 5 million) annually. Mohammad Enamul Haque’s income is Tk 881 lakh 78 thousand 622 (Tk 8,178,622), while Sarwar Alamgir’s annual income is Tk 57 lakh 46 thousand 844 (Tk 5,746,844).
Nazmul Mostafa Amin has the lowest annual income at Tk 665,535. All other candidates earn more than Tk 800,000 a year.
Among BNP candidates, nine have more than Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million) in cash. After Jasim Uddin Ahmed, the second-highest amount of cash is held by Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury, Tk 11 crore 35 lakh (Tk 113.5 million). He is followed by another candidate with Tk 8 crore 15 lakh 50 thousand 576 (Tk 81,550,576) in cash.
According to the affidavits, Sarwar Alamgir has the least cash in hand, amounting to Tk 321,014.
Sayeed Al Noman has the highest amount deposited in banks. According to affidavit information, his bank deposits total Tk 10 crore 22 lakh 40 thousand 810 (Tk 102,240,810). Ershad Ullah ranks second, with Tk 59 lakh 72 thousand 130 (Tk 5,972,130) deposited in banks. The lowest bank deposit belongs to Mostafa Kamal Pasha, amounting to Tk 1,805. Mishkatul Islam Chowdhury has marked “not applicable” in his affidavit.
Movable and immovable assets
Thirteen candidates have movable assets worth more than Tk 1 core (Tk 10 million). Including cash and bank deposits, Sayeed Al Noman has the highest movable assets, totaling Tk 22 crore 94 lakh 25 thousand 16 (Tk 229,425,016). The second-highest belongs to Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury, with movable assets worth Tk 221 crore 80 lakh 64 thousand 177 (Tk 218,064,177).
Three candidates have movable assets exceeding Tk 10 crore (Tk 100 million). Among them, Jasim Uddin Ahmed has movable assets worth Tk 115 crore 92 lakh 79 thousand 963 (Tk 159,279,963). Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury has Tk 14 crore 82 lakh 60 thousand 955 (Tk 148,260,955), and Ershad Ullah has Tk 11 crore 61 lakh 85 thousand 735 (Tk 116,185,735).
Nurul Amin is the least well-off in terms of movable assets, with assets worth Tk 1,895,000.
Sayeed Al Noman is the most highly qualified academically, holding an MPhil degree. Three candidates are self-educated: Sarwar Alamgir, Hummam Quader Chowdhury, and Jasim Uddin Ahmed
Thirteen candidates also have immovable assets worth more than Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million). After Aslam Chowdhury, Mohammad Enamul Haque ranks second, with immovable assets worth Tk 29 crore 76 lakh 49 thousand 822 (Tk 297,649,822). He is followed by Jasim Uddin Ahmed, whose immovable assets amount to Tk 24 crore 68 lakh 5 thousand 550 (Tk 246,857,550).
The affidavit shows that Nazmul Mostafa Amin of the Chattogram-15 constituency has the lowest immovable assets, worth Tk 11 lakh 43 thousand (Tk 1,143,000). Among the other two candidates with immovable assets below Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million), Mishkatul Islam Chowdhury has Tk 7,108,750 and Mohammad Abu Sufian has Tk 7,297,000.
Income tax return details
According to the affidavits, Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury has declared the highest amount of assets in his income tax return. He reported assets worth Tk 365 crore 5 lakh 28 thousand 836 (Tk 3,650,528,836) in his tax return. Among the remaining 16 candidates, 14 have declared assets exceeding Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million) in their income tax returns. The second-highest amount of assets was declared by Jasim Uddin Ahmed, at Tk 405,821,013.
The lowest amount of assets declared in income tax returns was by Hummam Quader Chowdhury, at Tk 8,420,262. This was followed by Nazmul Mostafa Amin, who declared assets worth Tk 8,450,802.
Wives hold assets worth millions
Among the wives of BNP candidates, the largest amount of cash is held by Shyamanzar Shyama Khan, wife of Hummam Quader Chowdhury. She has Tk 26 crore 96 lakh 50 thousand 593 (Tk 269,650,593) in cash and is a businesswoman by profession.
The wives of five other candidates also have cash holdings exceeding Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million). Four candidates did not mention any cash held by their wives. The lowest amount of cash is held by Naznin Nizam, wife of Sarwar Jamal Nizam, amounting to Tk 18,492.
Among the candidates, the wife of Hummam Quader Chowdhury, Shyamanzar Shyama Khan, also has the highest amount of movable assets, totaling Tk 36 crore 12 lakh 46 thousand 511 (Tk 361,246,511). Mina Parveen Quader Chowdhury, wife of former MP Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, has movable assets worth Tk 6 crore 25 lakh 41 thousand 151 (Tk 62,541,151). The lowest movable assets belong to the wife of Nurul Amin, whose acquisition-time value was Tk 85,000, with a current value of Tk 30 lakh (Tk 3 million).
A review of the affidavits shows that Jasim Uddin Ahmed has the highest amount of gold and precious metals among the candidates, with 50 bhori of gold. His wife did not specify the quantity of gold, instead stating its value, Tk 250,000. Among the candidates’ wives, the wife of Ershad Ullah has 50 bhori of gold, while Ershad Ullah himself owns 30 bhori.
Educational qualifications
According to the affidavit information, among the 17 candidates in Chattogram, Sayeed Al Noman is the most highly qualified academically, holding an MPhil degree. Three candidates are self-educated: Sarwar Alamgir, Hummam Quader Chowdhury, and Jasim Uddin Ahmed.
Two candidates have passed the SSC or equivalent, one has passed the HSC, seven candidates hold bachelor’s degrees, and three candidates have completed a master’s degree (or equivalent).