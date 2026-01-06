BNP candidates in Chattogram's 16 seats: 15 out of 17 are millionaires

A review of the affidavit information shows that among the 17 candidates, after Jasim Uddin Ahmed, the second-highest annual income belongs to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, whose yearly income is Tk 1 crore 59 lakh 424 (Tk 15,904,24). Another candidate earns more than Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million) a year: Sayeed Al Noman, with an annual income of Tk 1 crore 2 lakh 81 thousand 350 (Tk 10,281,350).

Two candidates earn more than Tk 50 lakh (Tk 5 million) annually. Mohammad Enamul Haque’s income is Tk 881 lakh 78 thousand 622 (Tk 8,178,622), while Sarwar Alamgir’s annual income is Tk 57 lakh 46 thousand 844 (Tk 5,746,844).

Nazmul Mostafa Amin has the lowest annual income at Tk 665,535. All other candidates earn more than Tk 800,000 a year.

Among BNP candidates, nine have more than Tk 1 crore (Tk 10 million) in cash. After Jasim Uddin Ahmed, the second-highest amount of cash is held by Mohammad Aslam Chowdhury, Tk 11 crore 35 lakh (Tk 113.5 million). He is followed by another candidate with Tk 8 crore 15 lakh 50 thousand 576 (Tk 81,550,576) in cash.

According to the affidavits, Sarwar Alamgir has the least cash in hand, amounting to Tk 321,014.