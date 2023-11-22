Ex-bureaucrats, police officials, film stars in AL's nomination race

Apart from politicians, former bureaucrats, police officials, film and cricket stars are also rallying to get nomination of the ruling Awami League in the next general election.

The ruling party om Tuesday wrapped up selling nomination forms to the aspirants who want to take part in the next election. A total of 3,362 nomination forms were sold against 300 seats. On average, 11 nomination forms were sold in every seat.

Among the aspirants who bought nomination forms are a cricketer, businesspersons, film actors and actresses, former bureaucrats, former officials of police and army, physicians, diplomats, journalists, teachers and people from all backgrounds.

Now the Awami League parliamentary board will hold its first meeting on Thursday to finalise the ruling party candidates. AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina would chair the meeting scheduled to be held at Dhaka district Awami League office in the city's Tejgaon. Party sources said finalising AL candidates in 300 seats might take three to four days.

AL’s joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told Prothom Alo yesterday that people from any background can be interested to get the nomination of AL since the party is so popular. The party will choose candidates based on popularity.