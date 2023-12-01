More than 400 independent candidates from AL

At least 442 independent candidates from the ruling Awami League will compete with the party nominated candidates in the 300 constituencies in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. As such, the number of independent candidates from the party will be 144 more than the number of nominated candidates.

Usually, a person who runs for the election as independent candidates against the party nominated candidates is charged with the allegation of breaching the party decorum. Many term them as ‘rebel candidates’.

However, this time, the ruling Awami League will allow its leaders to take part in the polls as independent candidates to ensure a competitive election and a substantial voter turnout.