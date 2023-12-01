More than 400 independent candidates from AL

At least 442 independent candidates from the ruling Awami League will compete with the party nominated candidates in the 300 constituencies in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election. As such, the number of independent candidates from the party will be 144 more than the number of nominated candidates.
Usually, a person who runs for the election as independent candidates against the party nominated candidates is charged with the allegation of breaching the party decorum. Many term them as ‘rebel candidates’.
However, this time, the ruling Awami League will allow its leaders to take part in the polls as independent candidates to ensure a competitive election and a substantial voter turnout.
The number of independent candidate from the ruling party has been obtained from the figures of the offices of returning officers across the country.
The Awami League has declared its candidates in a total of 298 constituencies so far. There are no party candidates in two of the constituencies.
Apart from that, there are independent candidates from the ruling party in most of the constituencies. Besides, the parties under the 14-party alliance led by the ruling party and their longtime ally Jatiya Party have announced their candidates for the upcoming elections. Therefore, the Awami League nominated candidates are going to compete with leaders of their own party as well as other opposition parties in the upcoming elections.
Some of the responsible leaders of the Awami League say, in many cases the candidates of the other parties in 14-party alliance and candidates of small parties won’t be able to challenge the ruling party candidate.
In that, the Awami League leaders competing as independent candidates will be the main challenge for the party nominated candidates.
