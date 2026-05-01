Pre-independence Jamaat and current Jamaat not the same: Golam Porwar

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar has said that the party today is not the same as it was before Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after delivering the keynote address as chief guest at a workers’ rally organised by the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Federation at the Cumilla Town Hall ground at around 11:00 am on Friday.

“In the political context of the Pakistan period, there may be discussions about the policies and roles of political parties of that time. But many things have changed after independence. The Jamaat-e-Islami of that period and the Jamaat of today are not the same. There have been repeated changes in the party’s constitution, policies and methods,” Golam Porwar said.