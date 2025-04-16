Election roadmap in June–July, discussions with parties before October: EC

The election commission (EC) is preparing to hold elections next December and will hold dialogue with stakeholders including political parties before October.

Election commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker said this while speaking with journalists at his office in the city's Nirbachan Bhaban.

He said the EC will exchange views with political parties in August-September or possibly before.

The time of the thirteenth general elections is yet to be fixed. The interim government maintains the elections will be held between December this year and June next year.

The EC says it is preparing to hold the election in ‘earliest time’, which is December, of this timeframe.