Police halts collection of information of opposition leaders

Police have halted the task of collecting information of important leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and anti-government political parties as the law enforcement could not keep the move secret.

Sources concerned said the task would be resumed once the strategy of keeping secrecy is fixed.

Special branch (SB) of police sent an instruction in the third week of last month, September, to district police across the country for collecting information of leaders of de facto opposition BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other anti-government political parties and organisations.

Police mired in discomfort as soon as the move came to light recently.

BNP alleged that the police are making a list of opposition leaders to unleash repression on them targeting the next (12th) parliamentary election.