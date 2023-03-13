AL won’t get even 30 seats if election held under neutral govt: Fakhrul

Most of the Awami League candidates will lose their security money if the next national election is held under a non-party neutral government, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

"Awami League won’t get even 30 seats if the election is held under a caretaker or neutral government. Their (most AL) candidates will lose their security deposit,” the BNP leader added.

Speaking at an extended meeting of the Thakurgaon district unit BNP at his local residence on Monday, Fakhrul said the ruling party is against the caretaker government as it knows it will face a debacle in a fair and credible election.

Stating that political parties in Bangladesh do not trust each other, he said the caretaker government is the only solution in the current culture of Bangladesh’s politics to overcome the political crisis and have a fair and inclusive election.