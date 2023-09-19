Trinamool BNP gets Shamsher as chair, Taimur secretary

Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury and Taimur Alam Khondokar, two former leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have been elected respectively as the chairman and secretary general of Trinamool BNP.

Besides, Antara Selima Huda, daughter of the Trinamool BNP's founder chief and former BNP leader Nazmul Huda, has been elected as its executive chairperson.

The party held its very first council in the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday, where a partial 27-member committee was formed.