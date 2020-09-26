Gono Forum likely to split as central committee holds meeting without Kamal Hossain, Reza Kibria

Amid the speculation of a possible split in Gono Forum, a faction of leaders of the party is going to hold an extended meeting of its central committee in the capital on Saturday.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00am at the National Press Club.

Gono Forum’s former general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, executive presidents Abu Sayeed and Subrata Chowdhury and other central leaders and presidents, conveners, general secretaries, member secretaries, joint conveners and organising secretaries of different district unit are expected to join the meeting, said a press release.