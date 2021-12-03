Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the government is conspiring to 'kill' their party's critically ill chairperson Khaleda Zia by not allowing her to go abroad for advanced treatment, reports UNB.

"We want you (govt) to let her (Khaleda) go abroad for treatment. It's a minimum demand. It's not a matter of kindness, magnanimity and humanity as it's her civic right. You're saying she's a convicted person. A convicted person is a citizen of the country who has the civic right," he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, the BNP leader said the country's most political parties, various organisations and intellectuals have long been urging the government to give her a scope for treatment outside the country.