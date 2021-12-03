Govt conspiring to kill Khaleda Zia: Fakhrul

Fakhrul warned that people have started waking up and they will oust the government through a mass upsurge if anything bad happens to Khaleda for lack of treatment.
Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the BNP chief's treatment abroad.
About Khaleda's health condition, Fakhrul said she is bleeding and if it continues for a long time she will not survive.
"You all know she (Khaleda) has been suffering from liver cirrhosis. There's no such treatment for this disease in our country. This disease is treated well only in the United States, the UK and Germany," he said.
The BNP leader said Khaleda has been fighting for life every moment at Evercare Hospital. "Under such a situation, we've to play a big role. We must wake up and establish justice, fairness, and a democratic government and free our leader Khaleda Zia."
He urged all to pray for the recovery of the BNP chief on this holy day of Juma.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.
Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.
However, law minister Anisul Huq said the government will consider Khaleda Zia's appeal if she submits a fresh petition after returning to jail.