Govt distorting Liberation War history to mislead new generation: Mosharraf

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Friday accused the government of "trying to write" the Liberation War history "to mislead the new generation", reports UNB.



"Those who're in power, are trying to write the history of the Liberation War as they wish for their own advantage," he said. "Efforts are being made, especially to mislead the new generation by distorting the real history of the Liberation War."



He made the remarks at a meeting of BNP's committee on the celebration of the golden jubilee of Liberation War at the party chief's Gulshan office.





