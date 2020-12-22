Govt fooling people by talking about development: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the government is misleading people about the country’s real condition by talking about development, reports news agency UNB.

“They (govt) often talk about huge development in the country. They’re calling themselves a role model of development. But UNDP’s Human Development Index published yesterday (Monday) showed Bangladesh in the fifth position in South Asia. It's even below Bhutan,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital, Fakhrul said, “So, it could be understood, whatever is said about our development is in fact an attempt of the government to confuse people and thus stay in power by force.”

He also alleged that the government has destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War in all the sectors. “They’ve ruined the independence of the judiciary through politicisation … and leading the country towards a one-party state.”