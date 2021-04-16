Govt to take stern stance on Hefazat, aiming to control leadership

The present leadership of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh is not in the government's favour. And the government doesn't have much control over them. Nevertheless, the government has been reluctant to create hostility with this hardline Islamist organisation.

Now, however, the government has taken up a stern stance concerning Hefazat following the violence centering the organisation’s protest against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The government has already moved to exert its control on Hefazat’s leadership, sources in the ruling Awami League said.

Law enforcement agencies have already arrested 300 leaders and activists of Hefazat in the cases filed over the violence across the country. A message is apparently being delivered to the Hefazat by bringing several of its central and mid-level leaders to book. As part of this move, Azizul Haque Islamabadi, central organising secretary of Hefazat, was arrested on Monday. Four leaders have been apprehended to date while several other leaders including a joint general secretary of Chattogram region are likely to be arrested.