Govt will continue repression, BNP feels after attacks on JCD men

BNP has been caught off guard by the attacks on Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders by the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). They think the attacks are not carried out on the spur of the moment, but that the ruling party wants to give a message ahead of the next general election that they will resort to repression rather than forging any compromise.

Several BNP leaders said Awami League top brass in some recent remarks said the next election would be a neutral one and they want BNP’s participation in that election. Some Awami League leaders even ‘softened’ their tone giving an inkling of their wish to hold inclusive polls. But that situation has changed with attacks on JCD men in the city, foiling rallies of BNP and associate bodies in different parts of the country.