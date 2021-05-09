'Govt would be liable if anything happens to Khaleda'

BNP chairperson's lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain said the observation of law ministry over Khaleda Zia's better treatment abroad is illegal.

Now, the government will have to take the liability if any untoward incident occurs to former prime minister Khaleda Zia, he added.

Mahbub said the government could have allowed Khaleda Zia on condition that she would have to come back after receiving treatment abroad.

Khaleda Zia is a three-time prime minister and her health condition is complex, the lawyer said adding the government could have handled the issue on humanitarian ground.