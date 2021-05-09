'Govt would be liable if anything happens to Khaleda'

BNP chairperson's lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain said the observation of law ministry over Khaleda Zia's better treatment abroad is illegal.
Now, the government will have to take the liability if any untoward incident occurs to former prime minister Khaleda Zia, he added.
Mahbub said the government could have allowed Khaleda Zia on condition that she would have to come back after receiving treatment abroad.
Khaleda Zia is a three-time prime minister and her health condition is complex, the lawyer said adding the government could have handled the issue on humanitarian ground.
Khaleda’s younger brother Shamim Eskandar sought the home ministry’s permission to take her abroad for the better treatment.
Later, the home ministry forwarded it to the law ministry to know its opinion in this regard.
The law ministry on Sunday said there is no scope for Khaleda Zia to get such privilege. They said a convicted person cannot go abroad for taking better treatment.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said as per the observation of law ministry, there is no scope to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment.
Asked about the decision of the government, Khaleda Zia’s lawyer Mahbub Hossain told Prothom Alo, “This is totally illegal. There is no such provision in the law that a convicted person can’t go abroad."
“The government itself should take initiative about her treatment. They should not have taken such a big liability on their shoulder by refusing her to go abroad for treatment. Total responsibility would fall on the government if any untoward incident happens,” Mahbub added.
The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 in the second test on 24 April, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April for a thorough health check-up.
Khaleda Zia tested Covid-19 negative on Saturday, the medical board formed for her treatment said that she has been suffering from post-Covid complications.