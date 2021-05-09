Law ministry sends letter to home ministry about Khaleda Zia going abroad

The law ministry on Sunday morning sent its opinion to the home ministry regarding the application submitted by the family of ailing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia to take her abroad for advanced treatment.

Speaking to Prothom Alo in the morning, law minister Anisul Haque, however, did not reveal the ministry’s opinion. The home ministry will talk about it, the minister said.

The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 in the second test on 24 April, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April for a thorough health check-up. Though she tested Covid-19 negative on Saturday, the medical board formed for her treatment said that she has been suffering from post-Covid complications.