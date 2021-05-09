Khaleda Zia tests negative for Covid-19

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia tested negative for Covid-19, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.

“Madam (Khaleda) underwent the Covid test on Saturday and her report came out negative,” the BNP chief’s medical board member AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB early Sunday.

Another physician of her medical board said, “Madam is still being given oxygen support though her overall condition marked a little improvement. Her oxygen level is coming down to 90 per cent when there’s no oxygen support,” he said.

The physician, wishing anonymity, said though the amount of fluid in her lungs has decreased, it’s still being extracted from her lungs which is now a matter of concern.