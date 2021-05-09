Khaleda Zia tests negative for Covid-19

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia tested negative for Covid-19, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.
“Madam (Khaleda) underwent the Covid test on Saturday and her report came out negative,” the BNP chief’s medical board member AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB early Sunday.
Another physician of her medical board said, “Madam is still being given oxygen support though her overall condition marked a little improvement. Her oxygen level is coming down to 90 per cent when there’s no oxygen support,” he said.
The physician, wishing anonymity, said though the amount of fluid in her lungs has decreased, it’s still being extracted from her lungs which is now a matter of concern.
He said the BNP chief’s blood sugar level is gradually coming under control while pain in her joins has relieved significantly.
The 76-year-old BNP chief, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time on 24 April, was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 27 April for a thorough health check-up.
She was shifted to the CCU of the hospital with shortness of breath on Monday last.
On 28 April, a 10-member medical board, headed by Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda Zia at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.
Khaleda Zia tested positive for Covid-19 on 11 April as eight people at her residence were infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on 24 April and her report was positive.