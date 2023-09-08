Bangladesh has become a battleground of the big powers: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has termed the statement made by the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov during his Dhaka visit as alarming. He said, Bangladesh is being used as a battleground of the big powers and the government is responsible for that.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking at an event commemorating the 45th founding anniversary of Mahila Dal today, Friday.

The Russian foreign minister is in Dhaka on a 24 hour visit. He addressed a joint press briefing yesterday, Thursday, along with the foreign minister.

Speaking about this visit, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "It is most alarming that from the statements that the Russian foreign minister made after his arrival, it is clear that Bangladesh has become a battleground for the big powers to exert their sphere of influence. The present government is responsible for this. They speak irresponsibly and push Bangladesh to the brink of an alarming situation."