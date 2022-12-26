New political alliance in the offing

An initiative has been taken to form a new alliance to emerge as an alternative political force outside the circle of Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Five left leaning and progressive political parties have already joined the alliance and senior politician and NAP (united) president Pankaj Bhattacharya is coordinating this.

Pankaj Bhattyacharya has already discussed the matter with Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Gono Forum led by Dr Kamal Hossain.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, Pankaj Bhattyacharya said, “It could emerge as an alternative left progressive democratic front against the two known poles in the politics of our country. The final declaration in this regard may come in January."