Challenges lie ahead in February: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party will extend full cooperation to the interim government in the elections scheduled for February next year.
He made the remarks today, Monday, after paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at the capital’s Zia Udyan, marking the party’s 47th founding anniversary.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “The challenge before us lies ahead in February. The challenge in the upcoming election scheduled for February 2026 is to give full cooperation and assistance in ensuring that the election is held properly.”
He also mentioned that BNP has extended all cooperation to the reform commissions regarding the reform proposals they made.
Referring to repeated attempts being made to destroy BNP, the secretary general claimed that false cases had been filed against 6 million (60 lakh) of their leaders and activists, with about 20,000 people being killed and 1,700 leaders and activists being subjected to enforced disappearance and killing.
Even so, BNP has repeatedly fought to restore democracy. “There have been repeated attempts to wipe out BNP, but inspired by the ideals of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, the party has risen like a phoenix,” he added.
Mirza Fakhrul further said that if BNP comes to state power with the support of the people, under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, it will bring about political change as well as economic growth, pushing the country further forward.
Among others, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, the party chairperson’s adviser Amanullah Aman, Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, Sports Secretary Aminul Haque were present at the time.