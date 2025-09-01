Challenges lie ahead in February: Mirza Fakhrul

Even so, BNP has repeatedly fought to restore democracy. “There have been repeated attempts to wipe out BNP, but inspired by the ideals of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, the party has risen like a phoenix,” he added.

Mirza Fakhrul further said that if BNP comes to state power with the support of the people, under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, it will bring about political change as well as economic growth, pushing the country further forward.

Among others, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, the party chairperson’s adviser Amanullah Aman, Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, Sports Secretary Aminul Haque were present at the time.