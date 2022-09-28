BNP to hold rallies in 10 divisional cities

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold rallies at the divisional level this time protesting against the killing of their activists during the demonstrations organised protesting at the price hike of fuel oil and daily commodities.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme in a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the decision to hold rallies in divisional cities was taken during the meeting of BNP’s standing committee on 26 September.