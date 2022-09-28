BNP to hold rallies in 10 divisional cities

According to the announcement, BNP will hold rallies in Chattogram city on 8 October, in Mymensingh on 15 October, in Khulna on 22 October, in Rangpur on 29 October, in Barishal on 5 November, in Faridpur on 12 November, in Sylhet on 19 November, in Cumilla on 26 November, in Rajshahi on 3 December and in Dhaka on 10 December.
In response to a question from the newspersons, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “You might have noticed the people’s involvement in our programmes in Dhaka has increased a lot. We want to involve people in the movement. We want to put pressure on the government to hold elections under a neutral government by creating a mass movement."
Asked about the attacks carried out by the activists of the ruling parties, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Yes, we are being attacked. If they (the ruling party) want, they will attack us. People will defend them.”