Protest against deaths of activists

BNP to hold rallies in 10 divisional cities

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan officeFile photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold rallies at the divisional level this time protesting against the killing of their activists during the demonstrations organised protesting at the price hike of fuel oil and daily commodities.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme in a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the decision to hold rallies in divisional cities was taken during the meeting of BNP’s standing committee on 26 September.

According to the announcement, BNP will hold rallies in Chattogram city on 8 October, in Mymensingh on 15 October, in Khulna on 22 October, in Rangpur on 29 October, in Barishal on 5 November, in Faridpur on 12 November, in Sylhet on 19 November, in Cumilla on 26 November, in Rajshahi on 3 December and in Dhaka on 10 December.

In response to a question from the newspersons, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “You might have noticed the people’s involvement in our programmes in Dhaka has increased a lot. We want to involve people in the movement. We want to put pressure on the government to hold elections under a neutral government by creating a mass movement."

Asked about the attacks carried out by the activists of the ruling parties, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Yes, we are being attacked. If they (the ruling party) want, they will attack us. People will defend them.”

