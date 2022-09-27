Finisher, striker whatever you call them they are our leaders: Mirza Fakhrul

The prime minister went to India, and what did she get? The main issue of her visit to India ahead of this election should be to resolve our disputed issues with India, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, we did not see these issues. A deal was done on Kushiara river only and that was not a big problem for us either. We did not get any solution to various issues that include Teesta water sharing, border killings, reducing trade deficit, India’s positive role in Rohingya crisis. Rather we got a very good speech on good relations and they want to see a stable government here in Bangladesh.

Any country will say it wants stability in Bangladesh, we, too, want it, everyone wants it. It does not prove that the relations with them have been reached as expected as what the foreign minister stated during his visit to India. We did not see any such statement. Yet, Obaidul Quader has tried to to say the statement covers that the issue of stability in Bangladesh, but it is not same thing to see stability in Bangladesh or see the Awami League in power.

If we analyse analyse geopolitics, we see that the recent trade and business relations of Bangladesh with China have increased significantly. China’s influence in Bangladesh has increased significantly without doubt. For geopolitical reasons and its own sake, India will not want other power expands much influence here. This is the one reason. Another reason is that we think India needs to have friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh. Indian politicians are wise. They clearly see the people have distanced from Awami League. Besides, what India needs from here such as connectivity, and trade and commerce, they have already got it. Will India support an unpopular political party amid this circumstance?