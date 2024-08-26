Ban on Jamaat likely to be withdrawn Tuesday: Lawyer Shishir Monir

The ban on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, may be withdrawn on Tuesday, lawyer Md. Shishir Monir said Monday.

Shishir Monir, who was appointed by the Jamaat-e-Islami, disclosed this on the Supreme Court premises today.

At the last moment of the movement of Students Against Discrimination, the Sheikh Hasina government banned Jamaat-e-Islam and the Chhatra Shibir on 1 August.