Ban on Jamaat likely to be withdrawn Tuesday: Lawyer Shishir Monir
The ban on Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, may be withdrawn on Tuesday, lawyer Md. Shishir Monir said Monday.
Shishir Monir, who was appointed by the Jamaat-e-Islami, disclosed this on the Supreme Court premises today.
At the last moment of the movement of Students Against Discrimination, the Sheikh Hasina government banned Jamaat-e-Islam and the Chhatra Shibir on 1 August.
The home ministry issued a gazette banning Jamaat, Chhatra Shibir and their affiliated organisations under section 18(1) of the Anti Terrorism Act.
After three days of this decision, the Hasina-led government was toppled on 5 August and Sheikh Hasina left the country and went to India.
Sources said Jamaat placed the issue of ban to the new government.
The high-ups in the government wanted to know from the Jamaat in which law the ban can be lifted. Then Jamaat appointed Shishir Monir as their lawyer.
Speaking to this correspondent, Shishir Monir said the Jamaat was banned under the Anti Terrorism Act, and there is a scope to withdraw ban under this law.
He has provided this explanation to the home ministry and the law ministry.
Shishir Monir said he came to know from the government sources that the government process is going on and the ban on Jamaat may be lifted on Tuesday.