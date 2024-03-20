BNP plans to hold freedom fighters' rally on 25 March

BNP’s associate organisation Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal wants to organise a freedom fighters' rally in Dhaka marking the Independence Day.

Sources said the organisation has applied in writing to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner seeking permission for the rally. The organisation wants to hold the rally on 25 March at Naya Paltan in the city.

Muktijoddha Dal’s general secretary Sadek Ahmed Khan told Prothom Alo, “We will hold the rally from 10:00am to 12 in the noon. This won’t be any big rally. Three representatives each from district and upazila units have been invited for the programme.”