BNP must withdraw one-point demand before dialogue: Menon

Rashed Khan Menon speaks at the rally at Kamrangirchar of Dhaka on 14 November, 2023.
Rashed Khan Menon, a top leader of the ruling 14-party alliance, has said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) must withdraw its one-point demand for the government’s resignation and cease the ongoing violence if it desires an unconditional dialogue.

He made the statement while addressing a "peace and development rally" of the alliance in the capital’s Kamrangirchar area on Tuesday.

The peace and development rally of 14-party alliance at Kamrangirchar of Dhaka on 14 November, 2023.
Menon, president of the Workers Party, also observed that there have been no BNP and Jamaat men on the streets since 29 October.

“Their ‘master’ threatened to apply the visa policy and slap sanctions if the election does not become fair. However, the scenario changed yesterday (13 November), and they are now going door to door for unconditional dialogue. The BNP must withdraw the one-point demand and cease violence for unconditional dialogue,” he added.

Leaders of the 14-party alliance at the peace and development rally on 14 November, 2023..
The former minister also alleged that the BNP wants to foil the election when the people are ready to participate in voting.

Speaking as the chair, Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu said the evil force has re-emerged to disrupt the democratic process. He, however, believes that the people will thwart their conspiracy.

Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua, Awami League presidium member Kamrul Islam, Jatiya Party (JP) secretary general Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal general secretary Shirin Akhter, and Tarikat Federation secretary general Mohammad Ali Faruki, among others, spoke on the occasion.

