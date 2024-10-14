Tipu was the new 'king' of Taher’s ‘kingdom’ in Lakshmipur

The night of 4 August was unlike any other night for the people of Lakshmipur. News broke in the evening that AKM Salah Uddin alias Tipu has fled. None could believe the news at first. How could such a powerful man who would control everything from administration to police flee! Around two months have passed since then, but all powerful Salah Uddin, three times chairman of Sadar upazila parishad, has never been seen publicly.

Lakshmipur, once dubbed as a 'city of terror', is now much quieter. The people who have been silent for so long have started speaking up about Salah Uddin, the former president of district Jubo League. They say, Salah Uddin rose to prominence as 'son of Taher'. The politics of Lakshmipur revolved around him and his family. They have also accrued huge wealth through criminal activities.

Former organising secretary of district Awami League Ruhul Amin alleged that Salah Uddin and his family had kept the party's dedicated leaders and common people hostage for so long. He told Prothom Alo, “The root of their power was the late Abu Taher, the former mayor of Lakshmipur pourashava. After Taher's death, they gathered around district Awami League general secretary and former member of parliament (MP) Nur Uddin Chowdhury. He (Nur Uddin) is the brother in law of Salah Uddin.”

According to party sources, after Awami came to power in 1996, Abu Taher became the general secretary of the district Awami League. After that, various criminal activities and the murder of BNP leader Nurul Islam hogged the headlines. After the political changeover in the 2001 election, Taher, his wife and one son were in jail in various cases including murder.

Later they were released on bail. They were on the run during the caretaker government in 2007-08. After the Awami League came back to power in 2009, Taher's family had returned to Lakshmipur and Taher got elected mayor of Lakshmipur pourashava backed by Awami League.

AKM Salah Uddin claimed to be currently staying in Saudi Arabia. He told Prothom Alo on Messenger last Saturday, "I did not shoot at the students. I shot upwards. I shot in self-defence and to protect my family. As I am getting politically established, people inside and outside the party are spreading misinformation. I was not involved in any crime.”

