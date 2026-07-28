Jamaat MP, daughter clash at madrasa over road dispute; residents attack home
Local residents attacked and vandalised the house of Golam Rasul, Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker for Jashore-4, centering a previous conflict over access to a road.
The dispute over access to a road escalated into violence on Tuesday after lawmaker Golam Rasul and his daughter became involved in an altercation inside a madrasa in Jashore.
The incident occurred around 11:00 am. Although police later arrived at the scene, the MP and his family remained confined inside their residence.
In a Facebook live broadcast, Golam Rasul apologised for the incident, expressed concerns over his safety, and called for peaceful coexistence.
Golam Rasul is the lawmaker for Jashore-4 (Bagharpara-Abhaynagar) and the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami's Jashore district. His residence is located in the Nilganj area of Jashore town.
According to police and local residents, Al Madrasatus Shariyah and a mosque are situated opposite the MP's house. A long-standing dispute had existed between the MP's family and the madrasa over the access road used by students and teachers.
Several protesters alleged that threats had been made to shut down the madrasa, fueling public anger. They demanded a proper investigation and legal action against those responsible.
Police said the MP's daughter, Anannya, allegedly threatened several madrasa students on Monday, leading to tensions that were later resolved through police mediation.
Witnesses said that on Tuesday morning, Golam Rasul and his daughter went to the madrasa, where they became involved in another confrontation with teachers and guardians. During the altercation, Anannya allegedly struck a local woman named Rexona, causing a head injury, and later confronted a guardian identified as Nasir Uddin. The incident enraged local residents.
As tensions escalated, the MP and his daughter reportedly retreated into their home and locked the main gate.
Several protesters alleged that threats had been made to shut down the madrasa, fueling public anger. They demanded a proper investigation and legal action against those responsible.
Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the unrest.
Jashore Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Masum Khan said the conflict stemmed from Monday's dispute between the MP's daughter and madrasa students.
"Following that dispute, another confrontation occurred today between the MP's daughter and local residents. Afterwards, locals attacked and vandalised the house, demanding justice. Police are at the scene, and security has been provided," he said.
In his Facebook live address, Golam Rasul said the disagreement over the access road had continued for a long time, claiming that the road had been purchased with his family's own money and therefore should remain open at all times.
He said the argument began after his daughter exchanged words with madrasa students and teachers over the issue.
The MP also claimed that his daughter suffers from mental illness and has received treatment in hospitals in Hyderabad, India, as well as at various medical facilities in Bangladesh
"I am deeply saddened by the situation. I apologise for this mistake. We want to live peacefully with everyone," he said.
The MP also claimed that his daughter suffers from mental illness and has received treatment in hospitals in Hyderabad, India, as well as at various medical facilities in Bangladesh.
Expressing fears for his family's safety, he said, "I am frightened and living under constant insecurity. They have brought gunpowder. My house could be set on fire at any moment."
However, OC Masum Khan said police had already provided security to the MP and his family.
"What he has said on social media is his personal matter. We have no information regarding those claims," the police officer said.