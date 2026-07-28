Jamaat MP, daughter clash at madrasa over road dispute; residents attack home

Local residents attacked and vandalised the house of Golam Rasul, Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker for Jashore-4, centering a previous conflict over access to a road.

The dispute over access to a road escalated into violence on Tuesday after lawmaker Golam Rasul and his daughter became involved in an altercation inside a madrasa in Jashore.

The incident occurred around 11:00 am. Although police later arrived at the scene, the MP and his family remained confined inside their residence.

In a Facebook live broadcast, Golam Rasul apologised for the incident, expressed concerns over his safety, and called for peaceful coexistence.

Golam Rasul is the lawmaker for Jashore-4 (Bagharpara-Abhaynagar) and the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami's Jashore district. His residence is located in the Nilganj area of Jashore town.

According to police and local residents, Al Madrasatus Shariyah and a mosque are situated opposite the MP's house. A long-standing dispute had existed between the MP's family and the madrasa over the access road used by students and teachers.