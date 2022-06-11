Hasan lauds Indian govt for taking action against Prophet’s offender

Hasan, also the joint general secretary of ruling Awami League (AL), made the remarks while addressing a triennial conference of Gaibandha Municipality unit of Awami League on the premises of Central Shaheed Minar of the Gaibandha town as chief guest.

The minister also said that strict measures would be taken against unnecessary confusion or incitement towards such incidents.

“In fact, we do not tolerate to offend any religion and if anyone tries to create chaos in this country with the incidents of other countries, it will be suppressed with iron hands,” he warned.

No government of the past has done what Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam, he added.