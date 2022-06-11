Hasan lauds Indian govt for taking action against Prophet’s offender

Hasan, also the joint general secretary of ruling Awami League (AL), made the remarks while addressing a triennial conference of Gaibandha Municipality unit of Awami League on the premises of Central Shaheed Minar of the Gaibandha town as chief guest.
The minister also said that strict measures would be taken against unnecessary confusion or incitement towards such incidents.
“In fact, we do not tolerate to offend any religion and if anyone tries to create chaos in this country with the incidents of other countries, it will be suppressed with iron hands,” he warned.
No government of the past has done what Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done for Islam, he added.
No one has established an independent Islamic Arabic University while the daughter of Bangabandhu has made it fulfilling the hundred year old demand of Alem Ulama of the country, he said.
The Prime Minister also recognised many-year-old Qawmi Madrasah and gave government jobs to those who passed from it, he said, adding that Alems of 100,000 mosque-based Maktabs established across the country are getting an allowance of Taka 5,200.
Hajj immigration is now become much easier in Dhaka and 560 model mosques have been established in each district and upazila, which no one ever imagined, he continued.
Praising the incumbent government’s development activities, he said the overall development of the country in last 13 and a half years under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been praised by the world but BNP cannot tolerate the country’s current development spree.
As a result, they continue to hatch their conspiracies to make the state failed, he said.
General Secretary of district Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique was the main discussant in the function while president of Gaibandha Poura Awami League Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon presided over the function.
Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, also addressed the conference as the special guest.