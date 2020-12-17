Hasina keeps surprising world with national achievements: China

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday said Bangladesh still stands a wonder by becoming a role model of development under the great leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who like her father has been surprising the world through one after another national achievements.

“While Bangladesh is heading towards the realisation of Sonar Bangla, China as a strategic partner as well as a trusted friend, has always joined in hand with Bangladesh and will certainly continue to do so in its every future endeavor,” he said in a video message on behalf of the government and the people of China.

The Ambassador has extended the warmest greetings to all in Bangladesh on the occasion of glorious Victory Day.