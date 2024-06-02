Trial to continue even if Benazir stays abroad: Quader
Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has expressed a firm stance to try former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed for alleged corruption, irrespective of his current location.
“The trial will continue even if he stays abroad. He must return home once proven guilty. The government under no circumstance will be flexible,” he told the media at a press conference at the political office of Awami League president in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Sunday.
Regarding the legal procedures against Benazir, the ruling party leader said the anti-corruption commission (ACC) is conducting an investigation. There are certain legal procedures for investigation, case, and arrest. Why would the government bypass the ACC to take preemptive action?
He also declared that the authorities would try the anti-graft agencies too if they have any failures.
Not a single government since 1975 has shown the courage to take any action against the corrupt individuals, but Sheikh Hasina made it happen. Individuals may engage in corruption, but it is crucial to see the government’s attitude towards them, he said, adding that the BNP did not take any action against the corruption during their tenure.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has recently accused the government of helping Benazir flee the country. In this response, Quader urged him not to take advantage of the situation and asked who, or which government agency, saw off the police chief?
He also alleged that the culture as well as the economy of money laundering was rooted during the BNP government. It is proven in home and abroad that the BNP leaders feast on illegal and laundered money whenever they come to power. Their leader and a fugitive convict Tarique Rahman is leading a lavish life after laundering billions of taka.
When the BNP made the country champion in terms of corruption for five times at a stretch, none at home and abroad could accuse prime minister Sheikh Hasina of corruption or indulging in corruption. It is worldwide recognised that Sheikh Hasina is a completely honest politician, he added.