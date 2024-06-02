Trial to continue even if Benazir stays abroad: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has expressed a firm stance to try former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed for alleged corruption, irrespective of his current location.

“The trial will continue even if he stays abroad. He must return home once proven guilty. The government under no circumstance will be flexible,” he told the media at a press conference at the political office of Awami League president in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Sunday.

Regarding the legal procedures against Benazir, the ruling party leader said the anti-corruption commission (ACC) is conducting an investigation. There are certain legal procedures for investigation, case, and arrest. Why would the government bypass the ACC to take preemptive action?