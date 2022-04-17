Hearing on Shamim Iskander's petition in corruption case 29 May

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has fixed on 29 May for hearing of the petition filed by Shamim Iskander seeking quashing of the corruption case against him, reports BSS.

An Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Sunday. Justice Obaidul Hasan and Justice M Enayetur Rahim were also present as members of the bench during the order.