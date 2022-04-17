Hearing on Shamim Iskander's petition in corruption case 29 May

Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented Shamim Iskander.
In 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) issued a notice seeking information on the assets of Shamim Iskander, also the younger brother of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
In 2008, the ACC filed a case under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act with the Ramna police station in the capital alleging concealing assets against Iskander and his wife.
Later, they took anticipatory bail from the High Court in the case.
In 2016, the High Court rejected Iskander's application for seeking dismissal of the case, and they made an appeal to the Appellate Division.