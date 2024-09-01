Ready to cooperate with govt for a people's representational state: Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman said, "I believe and our party BNP believes that there is no alternative to state and political reforms to build the Bangladesh of people's aspirations. The people also believe that it will be more effective if the long-term state reforms are implemented by a government elected through the direct votes of the people. This is recognised in the democratic world."

Tarique Rahman said, "Autocrat Hasina has fled, leaving the state, politics, education, culture, the economy, the public administration, the judiciary, everything in chaos. Leaving the country loan-dependent, import-dependent, dependent on others, Hasina has run away. Hasina alone hasn't fled. Her unelected cabinet, all of her unelected MPs, even the khatib they appointed to Baitul Mukarram mosque, have all fled. After such an unprecedented reign of terror, the people want to forge ahead on the path of prestige and prosperity."

Tarique Rahman said, BNP believes that if state reforms are to be effective, it cannot be denied that the views and the activities of the political parties must be transparent. That is why in 2023 BNP declared a programme for the party's political reforms alongside state reforms.

BNP came up with a 31-point roadmap for an inclusive, non-discriminatory and harmonious government based on Bangladesh nationalism; introducing an election-time neutral caretaker government; coordination between the duties and responsibilities of the executive, legislative and judiciary to ensure a balance in state power; no prime minister remaining in power for more than two consecutive terms; introducing a legislative assembly with an upper house; looking into an amendment of Article 70 of the constitution, and more.