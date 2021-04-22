'Hefazat baffled for controversy and pressure'

The top leadership of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has been perplexed due to various pressures including the arrests of leaders in different old and new cases, controversies over the activities of Mamunul Haque and drives after severe violence in several places including Brahmanbaria and Hathazari.

Amid this turmoil, a section of the organisation, supporters of late ameer Shah Ahmad Shafi’s son Anas Madani, is demanding a reshuffle of the central committee.

Again, a section has emerged in Hefazat who frequently shows their power and influence within the organisation. It has become difficult to control them. And due to the pressures from within and outside the organisation, the policy making body of Hefazat is in turmoil.

Besides, there are pressures from one section to negotiate with the government to stop arrests. As a result, a delegation led by Hefazat’s secretary general Nurul Islam Zihadi had a meeting with home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his residence in Dhanmondi on Monday night.