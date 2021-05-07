Hefazat leader Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury arrested

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Hefazat-e-Islam central leader and former MP from Sunamganj-3 constituency Maulana Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury from his Bonkalapara residence in Sylhet in the small hours of Friday.

Shahinur Pasha was the central legal affairs secretary of Hefazat’s recently abolished committee and central vice president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bonkalapara Abbasi Jam-e-Masjid committee secretary Abdul Mukit said some people “arrested” him from his residence around 12:45 am.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) additional commissioner (media) BM Ashraf Ullah declined to say anything regarding the arrest of Maulana Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury.