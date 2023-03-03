Politics

BNP, allies to march at thana-level Saturday

Prothom Alo English Desk

As part of the ongoing simultaneous movement, the BNP and its associate bodies and like-minded parties are set to march in all thanas under the divisional cities on Saturday to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government, reports UNB.

The main opposition party announced the road march after its similar programme in all districts of the country last week.

In a press release today (Friday), BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called upon the party leaders and activists and common people to make the road march programme a success with their spontaneous participation.

In another press release, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units said their party leaders and activists will arrange the march programme in all thanas in the capital.

Party standing committee members and senior leaders will lead the programmes.
 
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is likely to launch the programme at Uttara at 2:00pm.

Apart from BNP, Ganotantra Mancha will march in front of the Jatiya Press Club while Gonoforum and People's Party in Arambagh, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote in Bijoynagar and Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote in Purana Paltan in the capital at 11:00am the same day.
 

From December last year, BNP and like-minded parties and alliances started a simultaneous movement.

Besides, the leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka north and south city units observed the march programme in five areas in the capital since 28 January.

The party also arranged a similar programme in all unions, districts and divisional cities across the country to press home their 10-point demand.
 

