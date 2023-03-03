BNP, allies to march at thana-level Saturday

As part of the ongoing simultaneous movement, the BNP and its associate bodies and like-minded parties are set to march in all thanas under the divisional cities on Saturday to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government, reports UNB.

The main opposition party announced the road march after its similar programme in all districts of the country last week.

In a press release today (Friday), BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called upon the party leaders and activists and common people to make the road march programme a success with their spontaneous participation.