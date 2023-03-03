BNP, allies to march at thana-level Saturday

In another press release, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units said their party leaders and activists will arrange the march programme in all thanas in the capital.
Party standing committee members and senior leaders will lead the programmes.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is likely to launch the programme at Uttara at 2:00pm.
Apart from BNP, Ganotantra Mancha will march in front of the Jatiya Press Club while Gonoforum and People's Party in Arambagh, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote in Bijoynagar and Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote in Purana Paltan in the capital at 11:00am the same day.
From December last year, BNP and like-minded parties and alliances started a simultaneous movement.
Besides, the leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka north and south city units observed the march programme in five areas in the capital since 28 January.
The party also arranged a similar programme in all unions, districts and divisional cities across the country to press home their 10-point demand.