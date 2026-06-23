4 paths lie ahead for Awami League, which one will it choose?

The 77th founding anniversary of the Awami League has arrived at a time when the party finds itself plunged into a deep crisis. Having held state power for a prolonged duration, the party is now out of power, organisationally devastated, banned from political activities, and facing acute political uncertainty. Many of its top leaders are currently incarcerated, or in hiding, or outside the country.

Having remained in power consecutively for over a decade and a half, the paramount question now confronting the party is, can Awami League ever return to Bangladeshi politics?

Awami League is one of the oldest political parties in the country, founded on 23 June 1949. The party led the Liberation War and has enjoyed the longest tenure in power in the nation's history. The party's chief, Sheikh Hasina, served as the longest-reigning Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Yet, all those tales of success were completely overshadowed by the student-led mass uprising of 2024.

In this uprising, Awami League did not merely lose power; its decade-and-a-half-long misrule, three controversial elections, and deep-seated organisational weaknesses were all laid bare.