BNP will form national govt, if goes to power: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul was addressing as the chief guest at a discussion organised on the occasion of “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” at the Jatiya Press Club in the city.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) organised it.

Noting that the government’s success means success of the people and the mass uprising, the BNP secretary general said, “We want the government to achieve success, their success means our success. If they fail, we will fail. We don’t want Sheikh Hasina’s return. We don’t want the Awami League’s misrule to come back.”

He further said: “Our main goal is to create a democratic environment in the country and to create space for democracy. We have outlined 31 points of reforms through discussions with political parties.”