BNP will form national govt, if goes to power: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Tuesday said if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) goes to power, it will form a national government with the coordination of all who joined with the party in the movement to topple the government of Sheikh Hasina.
“We have been saying for a long time that if elected, we will not run the country alone. We will form a national government and run the country with those who fought the movement with us,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul was addressing as the chief guest at a discussion organised on the occasion of “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” at the Jatiya Press Club in the city.
Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) organised it.
Noting that the government’s success means success of the people and the mass uprising, the BNP secretary general said, “We want the government to achieve success, their success means our success. If they fail, we will fail. We don’t want Sheikh Hasina’s return. We don’t want the Awami League’s misrule to come back.”
He further said: “Our main goal is to create a democratic environment in the country and to create space for democracy. We have outlined 31 points of reforms through discussions with political parties.”
Mirza Fakhrul mentioned that those in the interim government are not political figures and they don’t even have political experience.
“In fact, politics is a science, that’s why it is called political science. Is the BNP talking about elections for power? No, it’s not, in fact, if elections are held quickly, it will solve many of the country’s problems,” he said
Regarding the Monday movement of Titumir College students, the BNP secretary general said, “Was there no information in the government’s intelligence? Couldn’t they have taken measures earlier?”
Mirza Fakhrul reiterated his call to announce polls roadmap quickly after making reforms of the police administration and electoral system.
BNP standing committee member and BSPP convener Professor AZM Zahid Hossain presided over the discussion which was conducted by its member secretary Kader Gani Chowdhury.
Party’s health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam, Bangladesh Teachers and Employees Unity Council chairman Professor Selim Bhuiyan, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) former president Professor Azizul Haque, DAB incumbent president Harun Al Rashid and journalist Syed Abdal Ahmed spoke, among others.