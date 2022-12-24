AL council’s main session begins

Earlier, the first session kicked off at Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning and continued till 12:45pm. The existing committee would be dissolved through the council. The names the of president and secretary would be proposed through the election commission formed to conduct the council. The councilors would then cast their votes for the top two positions.
Party chief later takes decision on other posts in consultation with the senior leadership.
AL advisory committee’s member Yousuf Hossain Humayun is leading a three-member election commission formed to oversee this year’s council election. Other members of the EC are—prime minister’s adviser Moshiur Rahman and advisory committee member Shahabuddin Chuppu.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 22nd national council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons at 10.30am
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 22nd national council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons at 10.30am at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan, amid tight security.