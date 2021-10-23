Hindu people had nobody by their side during attacks

The people of the Hindu community did not get any support during attacks and vandalism of the temples and mandaps in Chowmuhani of Noakhali from the ruling Awami League, as well as the police.

The party had no preparation to prevent the attacks. Several party leaders say they never had thought that any mandap in the pourashava (municipality) area would come under attacks.

For this reason, although the leaders and activists of Awami League were on alert in several unions of Begumganj upazila, the top leaders of the party in the Chowmuhani area were relaxed.