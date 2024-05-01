Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Wednesday evening for health check-up.

She arrived at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 7:05 pm, said her media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

He said the BNP chairperson will undergo several tests at the hospital as per the advice of her medical board.

Didar said the medical board will decide whether she needs to be hospitalised after observing her condition and assessing the test reports.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lung, heart, and eye.