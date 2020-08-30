History repeated Karbala tragedy on 15 August 1975: PM Hasina

“Was it his offence that he brought independence of a nation and gave it the scope of getting self-identity. Was it his offence he wanted to give the people economic freedom and present a better life?”

The prime minister said Bangabandhu had huge contributions in creating the state named Pakistan. “He (Bangabandhu) made struggles and joined the movement under the leadership of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy for establishing Pakistan,” she said.

“But it was seen after the establishment of Pakistan that the Bangalees were exploited and deprived and he started struggles to free the Bangalees from exploitation and deprivation. This struggle was initiated in 1948 when the conspiracies began to snatch our mother tongue,” she said.

The prime minister said the Father of the Nation suffered imprisonment time and again. “Why he made so much sacrifice in his life? It was only for the people of Bangladesh,” she said.

The AL president said numerous leaders and activists of the party made struggles and sacrificed their lives responding to the call of the Father of the Nation. “They were tortured in various ways, but they were not derailed from the ideology and they moved forward with a goal.”

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had taken every step in a planned way to attain this goal. “He advanced step by step and repeatedly raised the demand of the Bangalees,” she said.

The prime minister pointed out that Bangabandhu joined processions for hungry people and he was expelled from Dhaka University while going to join a movement for its class-IV employees.

“But he didn’t look at himself nor compromised with principles and ideology as he continued working for the people and their welfare,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said he placed the historic six-point demand and it got huge popularity among the freedom-loving people as they realised that their freedom was sown in the six-point demand.

The prime minister said the Father of the Nation declared independence at the moment when the Pakistan military launched attacks on the Bangalees on the night of 25 March in 1971.

“Earlier, in his 7 March speech Bangabandhu gave directives to the nation on how to take preparation for waging guerrilla war and the Bangalee nation complied with the instructions word by word,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina recalled that their Dhanmondi-32 house was attacked by the Pakistani occupation forces at the moment when the Father of the Nation declared independence. “Subsequently, Bangabandhu was arrested by the Pakistan army and was taken to Pakistan where he was detained in jail,” she said.

The prime minister said Bangabandhu never spoke to anybody except journalist David Frost about the pain and sorrow he suffered during his stay in jail in Pakistan.

“He (Bangabandhu) talked some words with David Frost in an interview and we knew from him (Frost) that Bangabandhu was hit by rifle butt in his back from the head to feet,” she said.