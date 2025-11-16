Khaleda Zia’s nomination makes BNP united in Sadar

With the 13th national parliamentary election approaching, early campaigning has begun in the six constituencies of Dinajpur. Leaders of various parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, are carrying out public outreach every day, giving voters various promises.

BNP has nominated candidates in five of the six constituencies. There is dissatisfaction within sections of the party regarding two of these nominations. Although there was internal division among leaders over the nomination in the Sadar constituency, they have now united since BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was announced as the candidate. Meanwhile, Jamaat has been active on the ground for quite some time.

Although the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has spoken locally about participating in the election, they are waiting for the party’s signal. Since 5 August, however, they have not been visibly active. As any decision about a coalition is still pending, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis are campaigning individually.

Among the left parties, the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (BASAD) is preparing to contest in four constituencies. The National Citizen Party (NCP) and Gono Odhikar Parishad are preparing for the election in all six constituencies.