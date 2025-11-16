Dinajpur’s 6 Constituencies
Khaleda Zia’s nomination makes BNP united in Sadar
With the 13th national parliamentary election approaching, early campaigning has begun in the six constituencies of Dinajpur. Leaders of various parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, are carrying out public outreach every day, giving voters various promises.
BNP has nominated candidates in five of the six constituencies. There is dissatisfaction within sections of the party regarding two of these nominations. Although there was internal division among leaders over the nomination in the Sadar constituency, they have now united since BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was announced as the candidate. Meanwhile, Jamaat has been active on the ground for quite some time.
Although the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has spoken locally about participating in the election, they are waiting for the party’s signal. Since 5 August, however, they have not been visibly active. As any decision about a coalition is still pending, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis are campaigning individually.
Among the left parties, the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (BASAD) is preparing to contest in four constituencies. The National Citizen Party (NCP) and Gono Odhikar Parishad are preparing for the election in all six constituencies.
Dinajpur-1 (Birganj–Kaharol)
Except for the 15 February, 1996 election, BNP has never won this seat. In 2001, Jamaat won here as the Four-Party Alliance candidate. This time, the BNP has nominated Monjurul Islam, a central committee member of the Krishak Dal. Jamaat has nominated Motiur Rahman, a member of the Dhaka North City Majlis-e-Shura and former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Dinajpur town unit.
Monjurul Islam said, “Previously voters here supported Jamaat and Awami League candidates. This time, they want to vote for the BNP.” Meanwhile, Motiur Rahman said that there are about 150,000 voters belonging to the Sanatan (Hindu) community in this constituency. He hopes that voters will place their trust in Jamaat this time.
Islami Andolan’s Chan Mia, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’s Mosharraf Hossain, district BASAD member Abdullah Al Munir, Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Rizwanul Islam and Mahmudul Hasan, and NCP district committee members Jemion Roy and Abu Bakar have collected party nomination forms and are preparing for the election.
Dinajpur-2 (Biral–Bochaganj)
After district BNP member Sadik Riaz Chowdhury was nominated, dissatisfaction has arisen among some within the party. Other nomination seekers included district BNP vice president Mozaharul Islam, joint general secretary Bazlur Rashid, and education secretary Manjurul Islam. Their supporters have been protesting for several days wearing shrouds, demanding a change of candidate.
Sadik Riaz Chowdhury said, “A few of my fellow colleagues were also nomination seekers in this constituency. As the party nominated me, others have become dissatisfied. However, there is no division among us.”
For the first time, district Jamaat working committee member AKM Afzalul Anam is contesting in this seat. He said, “After considering all aspects, voters are giving me assurances.”
NCP district joint coordinators Ekramul Haque and Ismail Hossain, Islami Andolan district organising secretary Redwanul Karim, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis district general secretary Jubair Saeed, and Gono Odhikar Parishad district general secretary Golam Azam are also active.
Dinajpur-3 (Sadar)
In this seat, half a dozen leaders were seeking the BNP nomination. At various times they were in the news for making conflicting statements. But on 3 November, after Khaleda Zia was announced as the candidate, everyone has united.
Last Friday, party leaders and activists formally began campaigning. As Khaleda Zia’s ancestral home is in this constituency, it is known as a “BNP stronghold.” Khaleda Zia’s sister Khurshid Jahan Haque won three consecutive elections here, including the February 1996 election.
District BNP president Mofazzal Hossain said that the people of Dinajpur are excited by the news of the chairperson’s candidacy. Leaders and activists are united in this fight for her honor. Several parties have already announced that they will not field candidates as a sign of respect for her.
Jamaat’s Mainul Alam has been campaigning for several months. He said that the BNP chairperson is not only Dinajpur’s asset but the nation’s. However, considering her health condition, she could have left the seat for someone else. Even so, he has entered the field with confidence.
NCP youth wing central organiser Arif Moon has been conducting regular public outreach since 5 August. In addition, Islami Andolan’s district general secretary Mufti Khairuzzaman, Khelafat Majlis central committee member Rezaul Karim, and BASAD district convener Kibria Hossain are active.
Dinajpur-4 (Khansama–Chirirbandar)
The BNP has nominated central committee member Akhtaruzzaman Mia. For the past decade and a half, the former MP has been by the side of local party activists. Khansama Upazila BNP leader Mostafizur Rahman was also a nomination seeker. Akhtaruzzaman said, “People of the area love me. I hope to stay ahead both as a candidate and through the party symbol.”
Jamaat has never won this seat. District’s former ameer Aftab Uddin Molla is contesting for the third time. He has twice served as upazila chairman.
Additionally, Islami Andolan’s Maulana Anwar Hossain Nadvi, Khelafat Majlis’s Faizullah Bulbul, NCP’s Sohel Sajjat, and Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Imran Khan are conducting campaign activities.
Dinajpur-5 (Fulbari–Parbatipur)
Awami League has won the last eight elections in this seat. The party will not be allowed to contest this time as its activities are banned. BNP has not yet announced its candidate due to having multiple nomination seekers. The names under discussion include central committee member AZM Rezwanul Haque and UK BNP vice president Kamruzzaman. District BNP adviser Khurshid Alam’s name has also come up.
He said the party’s standing committee members have asked him to work on the ground. He has been in politics since 1979 and expects the party will surely consider him.
While the BNP is still deciding on its candidate, Jamaat’s nominee, district working committee member Anwar Hossain, is actively campaigning. He claims, “A massive wave has formed in favor of the Daripalla (Jamaat’s symbol). Voters are saying they have seen others for long enough, and now want to vote for us.”
NCP’s joint chief coordinator Abdul Ahad has been holding yard meetings, public outreach, and providing free medical services since 5 August. Islami Andolan’s Shah Md Abu Sayem, BASAD leader Abul Kalam, and Gono Odhikar Parishad central committee member Shahjahan Chowdhury are also campaigning.
Dinajpur-6 (Birampur–Nawabganj–Ghoraghat–Hakimpur)
For over nine months, Jamaat’s central Majlis-e-Shura member Anwarul Islam has been campaigning in this constituency. Jamaat won here in the 1991 and 2001 elections. Anwarul Islam said, “I have been with the people for a long time. I am receiving strong public response.”
BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain has received the party nomination here. As a heavyweight candidate, he is holding rallies, yard meetings, and other activities. He said, “Yes, Jamaat has won twice here. But one time BNP didn’t field a candidate, and the other time it was an alliance candidate. Given the strong public enthusiasm for the BNP here, we are not worried.”
Additionally, AB Party central joint general secretary Sani Abdul Haque, BASAD leader Abdul Hakim, Islami Andolan Dinajpur (South) branch president Nure Alam Siddiq, Khelafat Majlis’s Mufti Nurul Kabir, Gono Odhikar Parishad Dhaka city vice president Bulbul Ahmed, and NCP district unit joint convener Golam Mostafa are active in campaign activities.