BNP, Jamaat and NCP in the field, JaPa assessing situation in Rangpur
Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, Jamaat-e-Islami has already begun campaigning in six constituencies of Rangpur by announcing its candidates early. After BNP announced its candidates on 3 November, the party’s leaders and activists also hit the campaign trail. National Citizen Party (NCP), meanwhile, is campaigning with particular focus on the constituency of its member secretary. Potential candidates from Islami Andolon and other parties are likewise preparing for the election.
However, in Rangpur, long considered the party’s stronghold, Jatiya Party (JaPa) has not yet entered the field with its candidates. There is much discussion among political parties and voters about what role JaPa will play in the upcoming election. Party leaders are calling for a free and fair election, while also saying they are making internal preparations for the polls.
JaPa’s co-chairman and former mayor of Rangpur City Corporation, Mostafizar Rahman, told Prothom Alo that the Jatiya Party is an election-oriented party. However, their central office has come under attack and vandalism, and their programmes are being obstructed. They want assurances from the government of a free and fair election. At the same time, they are in discussions with potential candidates in various constituencies. They will make their decisions after assessing the electoral situation.
Rangpur-1 (Gangachhara and part of the city)
Defying the party’s decision, Mokarram Hossain, joint convenor of the district BNP, contested the Gangachhara upazila parishad election on 29 May last year and was expelled from the party. Although he won the post of upazila parishad chairman, he was ultimately never able to assume office. This time, BNP has withdrawn the expulsion order and nominated Mokarram as its candidate for the Rangpur-1 constituency. Mokarram Hossain told Prothom Alo that although alliance candidates repeatedly received the nomination in this seat, party leaders and activists are excited that a candidate of the paddy-sheaf symbol has been nominated this time. He is optimistic about winning.
In this constituency, Raihan Siraji, assistant secretary of Rangpur city Jamaat-e-Islami, is the party’s candidate. He has been conducting door-to-door campaigning and holding meetings and rallies with party leaders and activists.
According to JaPa sources, the party is considering nominating Manjum Ali, who lives in London, for this constituency. Leaders and activists of the upazila Jatiya Party and its affiliated organisations have already held a meeting at his home. Local sources say that if Manjum Ali enters the race, BNP, Jamaat, and Jatiya Party will face a three-way contest.
Abdullah Al Hadi, chairman of Lakshmitari union in the upazila and brother of Manjum Ali, told Prothom Alo that if his brother receives the nomination, he will contest from JaPa. If not, he will run as an independent candidate.
In addition, Hanifur Rahman (Sajib) of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, Golam Mostafa of Islami Andolon, Mominur Rahman of the Khelafat Majlis, and Faridul Islam of the Rastro Songskar Andolon under the Ganatantra Mancha are also engaged in election-related activities.
Rangpur-2 (Badarganj-Taraganj)
After a long stint in prison for crimes against humanity committed during the liberation war, the recently released former acting secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, ATM. Azharul Islam, has been nominated by the party for the Rangpur-2 constituency. He is also participating in the campaign. Azharul Islam told Prothom Alo that he never imagined he would receive such a response after his release.
In this constituency, his strong BNP rival is former MP Mohammad Ali Sarkar. According to party sources, on 4 April, an unexpected attack took place on Mohammad Ali Sarkar’s supporters over a business-related dispute. At that time, BNP expelled Mohammad Ali Sarkar from the party. The expulsion was later withdrawn, and he was given the nomination. Mohammad Ali Sarkar said that, thanks to the prudence of the party’s acting chairman, truth has prevailed.
From Jatiya Party, former MP Anisul Islam Mondal is likely to be a candidate in this seat. Maulana Ashraf Ali of Islami Andolon is also conducting campaign activities.
Rangpur-3 (Rangpur Sadar and city)
Since the 1980s, the Rangpur-3 seat has been held by JaPa. The party’s co-chairman, Mostafizar Rahman, said that if JaPa contests, the party chairman, Golam Muhammad (GM) Quader, would be the candidate for this seat. In the 2014 by-election and the 2018 election, BNP fielded Rieta Rahman, daughter of founding member Mashiur Rahman Jadu Mia, in this constituency. However, this time the nomination has gone to the city BNP convenor Samsuzzaman (Samu). Rieta Rahman and her supporters are finding this difficult to accept. Rieta Rahman told Prothom Alo that she has spoken with central leaders, who said that this is only preliminary. Therefore, she and her supporters are active on the ground seeking nomination.
Another faction of the party wants Mahfuz un Nabi, member secretary of city BNP, to be the candidate. On 11 November, his supporters held a rally in the city demanding a reconsideration of his nomination. Mahfuz un Nabi said that the leaders and activists have requested his candidacy, but he will follow the party’s final decision.
Samsuzzaman said that BNP is a large party, and four or five people may seek the nomination. However, he believes that the other aspirants will work in his favour.
Jamaat’s candidate is central executive member Mahbubur Rahman (Belal), while Amiruzzaman (Pial) of Islami Andolon is actively campaigning. The district convenor of the Gana Sanghati Andolon, Touhidur Rahman, will contest from this seat. From the left alliance, there is discussion that BASAD’s central leader Razekuzzaman Ratan or district convenor Abdul Quddus may be the candidate.
Rangpur-4 (Kaunia-Pirgacha)
Emdadul Haque Bhorosha, former president of district BNP and president of Kaunia upazila BNP, has received the party’s nomination. However, all eyes are on NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen. Since the 2024 popular uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina from power, Akhter has been active at the grassroots in the area. Jamaat’s candidate in this constituency is ATM. Azam Khan, ameer of the party's Rangpur city unit.
Local political sources say that if the BNP or Jamaat forms an alliance with NCP, the allied party may withdraw its candidate and support Akhter.
Azam Khan told Prothom Alo, “The people’s consciousness has shifted in favor of the opposition. However, Jamaat is an organization of loyalty. Whatever instructions come from the center will be followed.”
The local Jatiya Party has already announced former Pirgacha Upazila Parishad chairman Abu Naser Shah Md. Mahbubar Rahman as its candidate. Mahbubar Rahman told Prothom Alo that he is campaigning normally and has faced no obstacles.
Rangpur-5 (Mithapukur)
The Jamaat candidate here is Golam Rabbani, ameer of the district Jamaat. BNP has fielded a new candidate, upazila BNP president Golam Rabbani. He said that after a long time, a candidate has been nominated here under the paddy-sheaf symbol. The party is organizationally relatively strong here, and they are hopeful of victory. From the AB Party, district convenor Abul Baset Marjan will contest, and from the left alliance, BASAD’s district committee member secretary Mominul Islam.
Rangpur-6 (Pirganj)
After Sheikh Hasina, former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was elected MP from this constituency in the last three national parliamentary elections since 2008. Following Hasina’s removal from power, BNP and Jamaat have become active in the area. BNP’s nomination has gone to district committee convenor Saiful Islam, while Jamaat’s candidate, Maulana Nurul Amin, is a member of the district committee’s Majlis-e-Shura and working council. There is also discussion about former MP Nur Mohammad Mondal contesting as an independent. In 2001, Nur Mohammad defeated Sheikh Hasina and was elected MP from JaPa. Kamruzzaman, upazila president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), will be the party’s candidate in this constituency.