BNP, Jamaat and NCP in the field, JaPa assessing situation in Rangpur

Since the 1980s, the Rangpur-3 seat has been held by JaPa. The party’s co-chairman, Mostafizar Rahman, said that if JaPa contests, the party chairman, Golam Muhammad (GM) Quader, would be the candidate for this seat. In the 2014 by-election and the 2018 election, BNP fielded Rieta Rahman, daughter of founding member Mashiur Rahman Jadu Mia, in this constituency. However, this time the nomination has gone to the city BNP convenor Samsuzzaman (Samu). Rieta Rahman and her supporters are finding this difficult to accept. Rieta Rahman told Prothom Alo that she has spoken with central leaders, who said that this is only preliminary. Therefore, she and her supporters are active on the ground seeking nomination.

Another faction of the party wants Mahfuz un Nabi, member secretary of city BNP, to be the candidate. On 11 November, his supporters held a rally in the city demanding a reconsideration of his nomination. Mahfuz un Nabi said that the leaders and activists have requested his candidacy, but he will follow the party’s final decision.

Samsuzzaman said that BNP is a large party, and four or five people may seek the nomination. However, he believes that the other aspirants will work in his favour.

Jamaat’s candidate is central executive member Mahbubur Rahman (Belal), while Amiruzzaman (Pial) of Islami Andolon is actively campaigning. The district convenor of the Gana Sanghati Andolon, Touhidur Rahman, will contest from this seat. From the left alliance, there is discussion that BASAD’s central leader Razekuzzaman Ratan or district convenor Abdul Quddus may be the candidate.