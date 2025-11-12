BNP, Jamaat in spotlight, NCP also active in Cumilla

Just over a year ago, the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) was the dominant force in Cumilla’s politics. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was cornered there by the then ruling party, while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami resorted to political activities secretly. However, following the fall of the AL government on 5 August last year, most of the Awami League leaders and activists are now in hiding.

In such a context, nominated candidates from different parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, have launched their electoral campaign in each constituency of the district. They are taking part in various sorts of programmes every day. Even the remote areas of the districts are now covered in banners, festoons and posters of the candidates.

Cumilla, one of the country’s largest districts with 17 upazilas and 18 thanas, has 11 parliamentary seats. Five of these seats are in the northern part of the district. Most political parties conduct their activities in this area under the organisational district of Cumilla north.