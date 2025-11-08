Election politics-1
Jamaat starts public outreach early in Khulna, BNP in the field too
With the 13th national parliamentary election approaching, the major political parties in Khulna have become increasingly active. Leaders from various parties including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have already taken to the field in the district’s six constituencies. Some are travelling around different areas to reach out to voters, while others are organising meetings and gatherings with party members. Khulna’s political scene is now vibrant with election preparations.
BNP has announced candidates in five of the six constituencies, keeping the Khulna-1 seat temporarily "open." Meanwhile, both Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have finalised candidates in all constituencies and have begun reaching out to the public early. National Citizen Party (NCP) has said it is preparing for the election, but is not yet visibly active on the ground. Candidates from the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Ganasamhati Andolan are also preparing to contest one seat each. As a result, the election atmosphere revs up across Khulna.
Khulna-1
Since 1991, the Khulna-1 (Dacope–Batiaghata) constituency has consistently been held by the Awami League. In 2001 and 2008, however, BNP candidates did receive a comparatively good number of votes. At one time the left parties had some influence here, though Jamaat has always remained weak. Jamaat last fielded a candidate there in 1996 and received only about two thousand votes.
In recent times, Jamaat has stepped up its organisational activities in this constituency. The Batighata upazila Jamaat ameer Sheikh Abu Yusuf is contesting again. The Islami Oikya Jote candidate Abu Sayeed is also active.
Meanwhile, in this constituency, former district convener Amir Ejaz Khan is campaigning as a BNP nomination-seeker. He was the party’s candidate in the 2001, 2008 and 2018 elections. Alongside him, former Dhaka University Chhatra Dal leader Ziaur Rahman (Papul) and former student leader Partha Dev Mondal are also conducting outreach in the area. On behalf of the Left Democratic Alliance, Dacope upazila parishad Vice Chairman Kishore Kumar Roy is also campaigning vigorously.
Khulna-2
Since the 1996 election, Jamaat has not fielded a candidate in the Khulna-2 (City Corporation wards 16–31) seat. This time, Jamaat has nominated Sheikh Jahangir Hossain Helal, a member of the party’s central Majlis-e-Shura and secretary of the city chapter. He is a former councillor of Ward 31 of Khulna City Corporation (KCC).
Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB)’s central committee, Ruhin Hossain Prince, has announced that he will be contesting from this seat. Islami Andolan’s candidate Aman Ullah is also campaigning. Munir Chowdhury Sohel, the Khulna district convener of Ganasamhati Andolan, has also received the party’s nomination here.
Former city BNP president Nazrul Islam Manju has received the party nomination in this constituency. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from this seat in 2008 and was also the BNP candidate in 2018. Although somewhat sidelined after losing party leadership in 2021, he has not stepped away from politics. His supporters are elated at his nomination this time. However, a distance remains between him and the current city BNP leadership, which party leaders believe could pose a challenge.
Other party candidates are even hiring daily day labourers in Khulna city to campaign. We are conducting organisational activities to ensure a level playing field.Ruhin Hossain, CPB leader
Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo, “There is the challenge of divisive politics in Khulna and we will confront it. The acting chairman has given me some directives. He has also assured solutions regarding organisational matters in Khulna. I believe the nomination-focused competition is over. Now, politics should be organised around the candidate.”
Jamaat’s central leader Jahangir Hossain said that formal election activities will begin after the schedule is announced. He said, “Right now, we are in the preliminary phase, exchanging greetings and salutations. We are active on the ground and asking for prayers. We are encouraging voters to participate. Currently, everyone is in a cordial environment; the atmosphere will become clear after the schedule is announced.”
CPB leader Ruhin Hossain said, “We are carrying out public outreach in our own way. The use of money in elections must stop. Other party candidates are even hiring daily day labourers in Khulna city to campaign. We are conducting organisational activities to ensure a level playing field.”
Khulna–3
Khulna–3 includes wards 1 to 15 of the City Corporation, as well as Joyipol and Aranghata unions. In this labour-populated area, Awami League and BNP have historically alternated in victories. This time, BNP’s student affairs secretary Rokibul Islam Bakul is again contesting. Internal conflicts within the BNP are minimal in this constituency.
Jamaat has not fielded a candidate here since 1996. This time, Jamaat’s city Amir Mahfuzur Rahman is engaging in public outreach. Islamic Andolan’s central deputy Amir Abdul Awal is also campaigning. Previously, he had received over 60,000 votes in the KCC elections.
Khulna–4
Khulna–4 includes Rupsha, Terokhada and Dighalia. In the past, this seat has alternated between BNP and Awami League. As in 2018, BNP’s national executive committee information secretary Azizul Bari Helal is the party’s candidate this time as well. He has been regularly engaging in public contact in the area for a long time.
Jamaat’s candidate here is Khulna district committee deputy Amir Kabirul Islam. Islami Andolan’s candidate is the party’s secretary-general Yunus Ahmad. Both are relatively active in the area.
Sheikh Nasir Uddin, vice president of Islami Andolan’s Khulna city unit, said, “Efforts are underway for a ‘one-box’ policy to reach an understanding among the Islamic parties. Central leaders are contesting in Khulna–3 and 4 constituencies. Even within the alliance, they will have strong claims regarding these two seats.”
Over a hundred thousand voters in this constituency belong to the Hindu community. Both candidates are eager to attract their votes. Jamaat has formed a Hindu committee.
Khulna-5
Khulna–5 comprises Dumuria and Phultala upazilas. In the past, the seat has alternated between Awami League and Jamaat. Except for the one-sided 15 February 1996 election, BNP has never won here. This time, it has become a prestigious seat. Jamaat’s secretary-general and former MP Mia Golam Porwar is regularly campaigning here.
After a long 29 years, BNP has fielded its own candidate here, Ali Asgar Lobi. In the 2001 election, Khaleda Zia was elected from Khulna-2. When she later vacated the seat, Ali Asgar was elected MP in the by-election. This businessman had been absent from the political arena since 2009, but under the party high command’s direction, he has been conducting electoral activities for several months. There is no visible internal conflict within the BNP here.
Over a hundred thousand voters in this constituency belong to the Hindu community. Both candidates are eager to attract their votes. Jamaat has formed a Hindu committee. Last month, Golam Porwar spoke at a conference organised by this Hindu committee at the upazila Independence Square. The BNP candidate is also regularly participating in minority community events. Islami Andolan’s candidate Abdus Salam is not particularly active here.
Khulna-6
Since independence, BNP has never won the Khulna-6 (Koyra–Paikgacha) seat. In the 2001 election, as part of a four-party alliance, the seat was left to Jamaat. This time, BNP’s candidate is Monirul Hasan Bappy, the newly appointed acting secretary of the district BNP. His home is in Rupsha upazila. Many believe that his status as an “outsider” could have some impact on local politics.
Monirul Hasan feels that BNP leaders and activists are happy to have their own candidate here after such a long time. “Everyone has regained their spirit. I will work with the entire party,” he said.
Jamaat’s candidate, who has been active for a long time, is the party’s central working committee member and Khulna regional assistant director, Abul Kalam Azad. He has previously contested elections from this seat. Islami Andolan’s district secretary Asadullah Al Galib is the party’s announced candidate here.
NCP and Jatiya Party not visible as yet
Electoral activities of the Jatiya Party and NCP are not yet visible in Khulna. Mahmudul Hasan Foizullah, chief coordinator of the district NCP, said that NCP’s southern organiser Wahiduzzaman may contest from Khulna–1, and central joint secretary Faridul Haque may contest from Khulna–2. They are making election-focused preparations. At the same time, committees are being formed at the upazila and union levels.