Jamaat starts public outreach early in Khulna, BNP in the field too

With the 13th national parliamentary election approaching, the major political parties in Khulna have become increasingly active. Leaders from various parties including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have already taken to the field in the district’s six constituencies. Some are travelling around different areas to reach out to voters, while others are organising meetings and gatherings with party members. Khulna’s political scene is now vibrant with election preparations.

BNP has announced candidates in five of the six constituencies, keeping the Khulna-1 seat temporarily "open." Meanwhile, both Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have finalised candidates in all constituencies and have begun reaching out to the public early. National Citizen Party (NCP) has said it is preparing for the election, but is not yet visibly active on the ground. Candidates from the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Ganasamhati Andolan are also preparing to contest one seat each. As a result, the election atmosphere revs up across Khulna.