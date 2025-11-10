Election politics-3
Dissatisfaction within BNP over nomination in Sylhet
Early campaigning has gained momentum in six constituencies of Sylhet in the run-up to the 13th National Parliamentary Election. Candidates nominated by various parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, are actively participating in rallies, processions, and yard meetings.
The BNP has announced candidates in four, which has caused some “dissatisfaction” within the party. Jamaat, meanwhile, has fielded candidates in all constituencies and began public outreach much earlier.
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has yet to declare candidates, but two of its leaders are active in Sylhet-1 and Sylhet-3. In addition, several Islamic party leaders are also working on the ground. While leftist parties are largely inactive, the Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD) is preparing for the election in Sylhet-1.
After the fall of the Awami League government in the people’s uprising of 5 August last year, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has become largely inactive in Sylhet. In 2014, JaPa’s Yahya Chowdhury won from Sylhet-2, but he was defeated in both 2018 and 2024. District JaPa general secretary Altafur Rahman said, “Our election preparations are yet to begin. The central leadership has not given us any direction either.”
Sylhet-1 (Sadar and city corporation)
Since independence, the Awami League has won here six times, the BNP four times, the Jatiya Party once, and an independent once. This time, the Awami League is not in the field. The BNP and Jamaat have already started campaigning. The BNP has nominated Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, an adviser to the party chairperson. Former mayor and another adviser to the chairperson, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, was also seeking nomination. Party insiders believe Muktadir will face a tough challenge if he fails to win over Ariful’s supporters.
However, Muktadir said, “The BNP has always been united in its struggles here. Everyone remains united now to ensure the victory of the sheaf of paddy (BNP’s electoral symbol).”
Initially, Jamaat nominated its central assistant secretary general, Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, but on 20 May, they replaced him with district ameer and central majlis-e-shura member Maulana Habibur Rahman, who previously contested from Sylhet-6 in 1996 and 2008. He is now reorganising his campaign from scratch.
In this constituency, NCP’s divisional organising secretary and joint convener of its central committee, Ehtesham Haque, is being discussed as a potential candidate. Other likely contenders include Khelafat Majlis city president Tajul Islam Hasan, Islami Oikya Jote’s Hafiz Mufti Faizul Haque Jalalabadi, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’s Maulana Fakhrul Islam, and BASAD’s district convenor Pranab Jyoti Pal.
Sylhet-2 (Bishwanath and Osmaninagar)
This constituency is known as the constituency of the “enforced disappearance victim” BNP leader M Ilias Ali, who went missing along with his driver from Banani, Dhaka on 17 April, 2012. Since then, his wife Tahsina Rushdir (Luna) has become active and quickly gained mementum. She has now been nominated by the BNP. Although she was nominated in the 2018 election, her candidacy was blocked by the court, and Gono Forum leader Mokabbir Khan replaced her.
Tahsina Rushdir said, “I’ve been working here for a long time. The party is united, and there’s no discontent. If the election is fair, the sheaf of paddy will surely win.”
Jamaat’s candidate in this seat, Principal Abdul Hannan, has been active in grassroots for a long time. Other potential candidates include Islami Andolan’s Maulana Amir Uddin, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’s Mufti Lutfur Rahman Kasemi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh’s Hossain Ahmad, and Khelafat Majlis’s joint secretary general Muhammad Muntasir Ali.
Sylhet-3 (Dakshin Surma, Fenchuganj, and Balaganj)
BNP’s nomination went to UK BNP president MA Malik, which sparked resentment within the party. District BNP president Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, who played a frontline role in movements, was denied nomination—surprising many. A local BNP leader, seeking anonymity, said UK-based BNP central international affairs secretary MA Salam was also a contender but quietly returned to the UK shortly after the announcement.
Malik’s supporters, however, argue that he has long been organising anti–Awami League activities abroad while maintaining ties with local leaders.
They say his nomination is the result of his continued positive involvement.
Jamaat’s long-time grassroots organiser, former Dakshin Surma Upazila chairman Lokman Ahmad, is their candidate here. Others campaigning include NCP central member Nurul Huda, Islami Andolan’s Maulana Redwanul Haque Chowdhury, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’s Maulana Abdul Qayyum Hajipuri, Jamiat’s Nazrul Islam, Khelafat Majlis district general secretary Dilwar Hossain, and Islami Oikya Jote’s Hafiz Maulana Moinul Islam Ashrafi.
Sylhet-4 (Gowainghat, Jaintapur, and Companiganj)
BNP has not yet announced a candidate here. Party sources indicate that Ariful Haque Chowdhury, denied nomination in Sylhet-1, may be given this seat instead, with an official announcement soon. He has already started campaigning since Friday, which has caused some discontent among local BNP activists.
A faction has been staging protests demanding the nomination of former two-term upazila chairman and district BNP adviser Abdul Hakim Chowdhury. Abdul Hakim said, “Voters here believe I’m essential to defeat Jamaat’s candidate. I hope the party will consider this before the final announcement.”
Ariful Haque Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that he began campaigning under instructions from the party chairperson and acting chairman. Ariful Haque said he has been getting huge response wherever he goes. This support will ensure the victory of the sheaf of paddy. He said other contenders of BNP will rally behind him.
Party sources said other contenders in this constituency include central joint organising secretary Miftah Siddiqi, district BNP adviser Helal Uddin Ahmad, former MP Dildar Hossain Selim’s wife Zebun Nahar Selim, former city BNP general secretary Badruzzaman, and former central assistant secretary for volunteer affairs Shamsuzzaman.
Jamaat’s candidate here, district secretary Zainal Abedin, a former Jaintapur upazila chairman, is considered strong. “I’ve long stood by the people, and I believe they will return that support at the ballot,” he said.
Other potential candidates include Islami Andolan’s Mufti Saeed Ahmad, Jamiat’s Muhammad Ali, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’s Maulana Abul Hasanat Jalali, Khelafat Majlis’s central religious affairs secretary Ali Hasan Usama, and Islami Oikya Jote’s Maulana Nazim Uddin Kamran.
Sylhet-5 (Kanaighat and Zakiganj)
The BNP has not yet nominated a candidate here either. There is speculation that if an alliance forms with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, the seat may be ceded to its central president, Ubaidullah Faruk. However, sources claim such a move could fuel local BNP dissatisfaction.
Potential BNP candidates include district vice president Mamunur Rashid, joint general secretary Siddiqur Rahman, district BNP’s adviser Ashiq Uddin Chowdhury, city Swecchasebak Dal convener Mahbubul Haque Chowdhury, UAE BNP convener Md Zakir Hossain, UK expatriate Fahim Alam Ishaq Chowdhury, and US BNP vice president Sharif Ahmad Laskar.
Mamunur Rashid said, “Local leaders and activists would no longer accept seat-sharing just to appease an unpopular ally.”
Jamaat’s candidate here is district nayeeb-e-ameer Anwar Hossain Khan. Other possible contenders include Islami Andolan’s Mufti Rezaul Karim, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’s Maulana Rezaul Karim Jalali, Khelafat Majlis district adviser Abul Hasan, and Islami Oikya Jote’s Mufti Faizul Haque Jalalabadi. The son of the late “Fultali Huzur,” Maulana Husamuddin Chowdhury, may also contest as an independent.
Sylhet-6 (Golapganj and Beanibazar)
BNP’s district general secretary Imran Ahmad Chowdhury has been nominated here. Other BNP leaders who wanted nomination from this seat include 2018 election nominee Faisal Ahmad Chowdhury, chairperson’s adviser Enamul Haque Chowdhury, BNP leader Syeda Adiba Hossain, and central member Abul Kaher Chowdhury.
Emran Ahmad said, “After receiving the nomination, I met with the other contenders. Everyone has pledged to work unitedly for the victory of the sheaf of paddy.”
Jamaat’s candidate in this seat is Dhaka north city ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin, who has been active for a long time. Other potential candidates include Islami Andolan’s Muhammad Azmal Hossain, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis’ Maulana Abdul Aziz, Khelafat Majlis UK South president Sadiqur Rahman, and Islami Oikya Jote’s Maulana Rafiqul Islam.