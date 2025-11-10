Dissatisfaction within BNP over nomination in Sylhet

Early campaigning has gained momentum in six constituencies of Sylhet in the run-up to the 13th National Parliamentary Election. Candidates nominated by various parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, are actively participating in rallies, processions, and yard meetings.

The BNP has announced candidates in four, which has caused some “dissatisfaction” within the party. Jamaat, meanwhile, has fielded candidates in all constituencies and began public outreach much earlier.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has yet to declare candidates, but two of its leaders are active in Sylhet-1 and Sylhet-3. In addition, several Islamic party leaders are also working on the ground. While leftist parties are largely inactive, the Bangladesh Socialist Party (BASAD) is preparing for the election in Sylhet-1.

After the fall of the Awami League government in the people’s uprising of 5 August last year, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) has become largely inactive in Sylhet. In 2014, JaPa’s Yahya Chowdhury won from Sylhet-2, but he was defeated in both 2018 and 2024. District JaPa general secretary Altafur Rahman said, “Our election preparations are yet to begin. The central leadership has not given us any direction either.”