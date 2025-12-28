Inqilab Moncho calls for complete blockade in divisional cities

The Inqilab Moncho has announced a complete blockade in divisional cities across the country starting at 2:00pm today, Sunday, demanding the arrest and trial of those responsible for the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the Inqilab platform at around 12:45am last night, Sunday.

Earlier, at around 11:30 p.m., Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber had announced the programme at 11:00am from a sit-in protest at Shahbagh.

However, due to a scheduled press conference by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today, the programme was reviewed and subsequently rescheduled to begin at 2:00pm.