Inqilab Moncho calls for complete blockade in divisional cities
The Inqilab Moncho has announced a complete blockade in divisional cities across the country starting at 2:00pm today, Sunday, demanding the arrest and trial of those responsible for the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi.
The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the Inqilab platform at around 12:45am last night, Sunday.
Earlier, at around 11:30 p.m., Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber had announced the programme at 11:00am from a sit-in protest at Shahbagh.
However, due to a scheduled press conference by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today, the programme was reviewed and subsequently rescheduled to begin at 2:00pm.
Announcing the new programme, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “We are declaring a complete blockade in all eight divisions. There can be no compromise over the blood of Shaheed Osman Hadi. The blockade will continue until all those involved in Hadi’s killing are publicly identified. We call on everyone to participate in this programme. There will be no compromise with anyone when it comes to justice for Hadi’s murder.”
Before the announcement, at around 11:00pm, Adviser on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali came to Shahbagh. There, they briefed the protesting crowd on the progress of the investigation into Hadi’s killing and promised that a charge sheet would be submitted by 7 January. They also pledged to complete the trial within a short time. However, rejecting these assurances, the Inqilab platform announced the new programme.