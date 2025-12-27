Inqilab Moncho resumes blockade at Shahbagh
The Inqilab Moncho has once again resumed their sit-in at the Shahbagh intersection, blocking the street. After BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman left following a visit to the grave of Sharif Osman Hadi, leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho returned to Shahbagh.
Around 12:30 pm today, Saturday, Inqilab Moncho leaders moved from in front of Aziz Super Market to the Shahbagh intersection.
Earlier, the Inqilab Moncho had announced that it would continue the blockade at Shahbagh until the killers of Sharif Osman Hadi were arrested. They started the sit-in at Shahbagh after Jumu’ah prayers on Friday and remained there throughout the night.
In view of Tarique Rahman’s visit to Osman Hadi’s grave, Inqilab Moncho leaders and activists withdrew the blockade from the Shahbagh intersection around 8:30 am and took position in front of Aziz Super Market.
At the time, Inqilab Moncho had said that they would return to Shahbagh once Tarique Rahman completed his visit to the grave of Sharif Osman Hadi, the convener of Inqilab Moncho.
Visiting the scene, Inqilab Moncho leaders were seen chanting various slogans at the Shahbagh intersection, demanding the arrest of the killers of Sharif Osman Hadi.
Osman Hadi, a prominent face of the July mass uprising, formed Inqilab Moncho in August last year and was vocal against fascism and hegemony. He was a prospective candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming parliamentary election.