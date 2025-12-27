Inqilab Moncho resumes blockade at Shahbagh

The Inqilab Moncho has once again resumed their sit-in at the Shahbagh intersection, blocking the street. After BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman left following a visit to the grave of Sharif Osman Hadi, leaders and activists of Inqilab Moncho returned to Shahbagh.

Around 12:30 pm today, Saturday, Inqilab Moncho leaders moved from in front of Aziz Super Market to the Shahbagh intersection.